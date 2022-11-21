See All Other Doctors in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Jean Santo, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (181)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Santo, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Santo works at Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute - Jean Santo
    97 N 36th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 905-8432
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 21, 2022
    The staff was so friendly and concerned about my pain. Dr Santo identified the true source of my pain and recommended a treatment. The procedure was well explained. I knew exactly what to expect the day of the procedure
    Bethany S. — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Santo, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497754519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Santo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santo works at Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Santo’s profile.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Santo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

