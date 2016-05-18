Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sansaricq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD
Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Jean A Sansaricq MD PC524 Stanton Rd, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 479-0058
- 2 705 Providence Estate Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (334) 330-2152
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had a miscarriage in 2012 & Dr. Sansaricq was awesome. He was a very nice doctor and he explained everything to my husband and he just made a horrible situation a little bit better.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Sansaricq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sansaricq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sansaricq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sansaricq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sansaricq.
