Dr. Jean Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Saleh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Mantu Gupta MD425 W 59th St Ste 3A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
Dr Saleh is my gastroenterologist and I have Lynch Syndrome (genetically predisposed to colon cancer). He is incredibly kind and listens well. He answers my questions to my satisfaction and I trust him. He also follows up to ensure that any symptoms I may have are being addressed. I believe that it takes some time to get an appointment, or you can snag a cancellation spot (like I did). As best as I can recall, there is no wait time, as he schedules appointments far enough apart so that there is no rushing (probably why it takes so long to get an appointment).
About Dr. Jean Saleh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1083889505
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Constipation, Enteritis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
