Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Russell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Russell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dalip Tibb M.d. P.c.79430 Highway 111 Ste 102, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (844) 827-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
We are so impressed with Dr. Jean Russell. She listens to all our concerns and is very kind. She is so smart and answers all of our questions. She loves her job and loves working with people. She has a good heart! If more people knew how wonderful Dr. Russell is then I think other doctors and offices would go out of business because everyone would go to her. She is the best!!!
About Dr. Jean Russell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124462635
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.