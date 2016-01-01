Dr. Jean Marie Ruddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Marie Ruddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Marie Ruddy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ruddy works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruddy?
About Dr. Jean Marie Ruddy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770665796
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruddy works at
Dr. Ruddy has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.