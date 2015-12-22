Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Rousseau, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Rousseau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Outreach Pharmacy Ltd4140 Hollywood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71109 Directions (318) 621-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rousseau?
Dr Rousseau is a male not a female but he's a pretty good Dr.
About Dr. Jean Rousseau, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750485900
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousseau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousseau works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.