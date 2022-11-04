See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Overview

Dr. Jean Rhee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. 

Dr. Rhee works at Danada Internal Medicine PC in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danada Internal Medicine PC
    15702 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 373-1210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Rhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952606485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhee works at Danada Internal Medicine PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rhee’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

