Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Rhee, MD
Dr. Jean Rhee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Danada Internal Medicine PC15702 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (646) 373-1210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Great service
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952606485
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.