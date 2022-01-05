See All Neurosurgeons in Carmel, IN
Overview

Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Mobasser works at GOODMAN CAMPBELL BRAIN AND SPINE in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)
    13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 396-1300
  2. 2
    Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
    8333 Naab Rd # B, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 225-5464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Dr. Monasser’s team including RN nurse Bell have been a lifesaver for me. Nurse Bell swiftly assessed my back pain and reassured me it was not the worse case scenario I had imagined. She waked me through my x-ray explaining in plain language my issues and helping me understand my treatment plan. She was very patient and extremely well versed in my condition. Grateful to have this team of highly regarded professionals caring for me in during a rough time of my health care journey.
    MK — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144213703
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobasser has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

