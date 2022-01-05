Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Mobasser works at
Locations
-
1
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
-
2
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd # B, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (888) 225-5464
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monasser’s team including RN nurse Bell have been a lifesaver for me. Nurse Bell swiftly assessed my back pain and reassured me it was not the worse case scenario I had imagined. She waked me through my x-ray explaining in plain language my issues and helping me understand my treatment plan. She was very patient and extremely well versed in my condition. Grateful to have this team of highly regarded professionals caring for me in during a rough time of my health care journey.
About Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144213703
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
