Overview

Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Lille Ii and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hubschman works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.