Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Lille Ii and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hubschman works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center
    14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 483-3086
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Jules Stein
    200 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-5004
  3. 3
    Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-3090
  4. 4
    Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    200 Stein Plaza Ucla, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-5004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Endophthalmitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2022
    As a woman about to turn 79 yrs of age, I have had my share of doctors to "compare". My Stein Eye Institute optometrist referred me to ophthalmologist Dr. Jean Pierre Hubschman who also is at the SEI, & to whom she gave high praise. Now that he has successfully addressed my macular degeneration condition I ,too, can highly recommend him. He is a unique, laser focused doctor with a serious aim to improve one's vision. His impressive career record shows that he has done that for an ongoing endless number of patients. In addition, his supportive team is the best. It's composed of a friendly helpful front offc staff & professional dedicated Techs & Fellows. An added plus was to discover that he also had the willingness to tolerate my humor, & to share his. The Stein Eye Institute & Dr. Hubschman's patients are extremely fortunate that he is on the Institute's staff of doctors. He is skilled, caring & definitely a rare gem in the field of medicine!
    MARY ELLEN BRADEN — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1639355449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Research Fellowship Department Of Ophthalmology David Geffen School Of Medicine Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    Timone Hospital, Aix-Marseille University, France
    Hospital Hurriez, Lille, France
    University Of Lille Ii
    France
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubschman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubschman has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubschman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubschman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubschman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

