Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD
Dr. Jean-Pierre Hubschman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Lille Ii and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
As a woman about to turn 79 yrs of age, I have had my share of doctors to "compare". My Stein Eye Institute optometrist referred me to ophthalmologist Dr. Jean Pierre Hubschman who also is at the SEI, & to whom she gave high praise. Now that he has successfully addressed my macular degeneration condition I ,too, can highly recommend him. He is a unique, laser focused doctor with a serious aim to improve one's vision. His impressive career record shows that he has done that for an ongoing endless number of patients. In addition, his supportive team is the best. It's composed of a friendly helpful front offc staff & professional dedicated Techs & Fellows. An added plus was to discover that he also had the willingness to tolerate my humor, & to share his. The Stein Eye Institute & Dr. Hubschman's patients are extremely fortunate that he is on the Institute's staff of doctors. He is skilled, caring & definitely a rare gem in the field of medicine!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1639355449
- Research Fellowship Department Of Ophthalmology David Geffen School Of Medicine Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Timone Hospital, Aix-Marseille University, France
- Hospital Hurriez, Lille, France
- University Of Lille Ii
- France
- Ophthalmology
