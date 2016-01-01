Dr. Jean-Pierre Faure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Faure, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Pierre Faure, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Ufr De Medecine Saint-Antoine, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi) and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Faure works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Jean Pierre Faure P.c.8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P9, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faure?
About Dr. Jean-Pierre Faure, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124006804
Education & Certifications
- Ufr De Medecine Saint-Antoine, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faure works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Faure. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.