Dr. Jean Pierre Donahue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Pierre Donahue, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Pierre Donahue, MD is a Dermatologist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Donahue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Services4330 Highway 78 E Ste 105, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 295-9415
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donahue?
DR. DONAHUE IS AN EXCELLENT DERMATOLOGIST IN JASPER, AL AND YOU ARE NOT A NUMBER BUT A PATIENT AND THE REASON HE IS HARD TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT IS BECAUSE HE IS IN HIGH DEMAND. HE HAS BEEN OUR FAMILY DOCTOR FOR OVER THREE YEARS AND EVERYONE LIKES HIM. HE DOESN'T GUESS AT WHAT MIGHT BE WRONG HE WILL DO A BIOPSEY IN HIS OFFICE IN TEN MINUTES AND KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT TO PRESCRIBE.
About Dr. Jean Pierre Donahue, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1720088743
Education & Certifications
- Denver Health & Hospitals
- Montreal General Hospital
- Toronto Western Division Hospital
- McMaster University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donahue speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.