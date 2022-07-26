Dr. Jean-Pierre Awaida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awaida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Awaida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Pierre Awaida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Awaida works at
Locations
-
1
Awaida & Heller Cardiovascular Medicine5162 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-3919Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awaida?
Dr. Awaida is both a Cardiologist and an Interventional Cardiologist which tells me that he sees the full picture. Through our three year relationship he has balanced my meds and suggested supportive therapies that have given me confidence and well-being. Thank you and Merci!
About Dr. Jean-Pierre Awaida, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1508048158
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awaida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awaida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awaida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awaida works at
Dr. Awaida has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awaida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awaida speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Awaida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awaida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awaida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awaida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.