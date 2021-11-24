See All Neurosurgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Langevin works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance
5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dystonia
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Osteosarcoma
Parkinson's Disease
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
About Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD

  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1902047228
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langevin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Langevin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Langevin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Langevin works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Langevin’s profile.

Dr. Langevin has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langevin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Langevin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langevin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langevin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langevin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

