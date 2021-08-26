Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Darche works at
Locations
Indian Creek Medical Pavilion10787 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to me. Appointment was set up and was done on Monday August 23rd. Have walking issues with Calcification of Achilles. He was thoughtful, listened and looked at feet & Achilles. Gave him my CD from a Podiatrist. His suggestion was on point with what I want. No surgery. PRP therapy, I have done with my knee. It really works!!! I recommend this Orthopedic Doctor.
About Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164836920
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darche works at
Dr. Darche speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Darche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darche.
