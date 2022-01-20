Overview

Dr. Jean-Paul Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U TX Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Doctors' Memorial Hospital and Jackson Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Southeastern Urological Center in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.