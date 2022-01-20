Dr. Jean-Paul Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Paul Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Paul Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U TX Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Doctors' Memorial Hospital and Jackson Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 739-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found him be very knowledgeable, to respond fully to my questions and to exhibit a wealth of experience. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jean-Paul Tran, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952365611
Education & Certifications
- U TX Med Sch
- U S Al Med
- U TX Med Sch
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
