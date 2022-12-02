Dr. Jean Paul Lefave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Paul Lefave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Paul Lefave, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from New York College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lefave works at
Locations
Houston Colon - Woman's7900 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We met with Dr. LeFave prior to the surgery and he explained in great detail, the procedure, and what I might expect during surgery and post surgery/recovery. He was very thorough and reassuring during a very stressful time. When I had my scheduled follow up visit, Dr. LeFave took the time to talk about what he'd done during the surgery, and explained what the recovery process would look like. He answered all my questions without me feeling rushed or uncomfortable about my concerns. Thank you, Dr. LeFave, for improving my quality of life!!
About Dr. Jean Paul Lefave, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1588892574
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida, 2018
- FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
- New York College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefave has seen patients for Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.