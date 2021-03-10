Overview

Dr. Jean-Paul Guiboux, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Guiboux works at Michigan Hand and Wrists PC in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.