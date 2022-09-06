Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They completed their fellowship with ASOPRS Fellowship, Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|West Virginia University
Dr. Abboud works at
Locations
Oculofacial Surgical Arts12845 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 100, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions
Oculofacial Surgical Arts8650 Genesee Ave Ste 316, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! I got the results that I wanted with my lower blepharoplasty, it's exactly what I asked for aka for my bags to be removed. Dr Abboud advised against things I didn't need (I asked if I needed fat transfer to my under eyes) as I didn't have hollows. He explained to me that my bags are due to 'shadows' caused my the bulging fat pads. I appreciated the time he took this. He had a realistic approach and mentioned that my eyes will be improved, he can't promise a perfect result but it will be an improvement. I appreciated his honesty because a lot of surgeons promote 'perfect' as a selling point and Dr Abboud was instead very honest and real with his work. My eyes are improved greatly and it's more than I could ask for. :)
About Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- ASOPRS Fellowship, Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|West Virginia University
- University Of California At San Diego|University Of California San Diego
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Rutgers University Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abboud using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud works at
Dr. Abboud speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.