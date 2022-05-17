See All Nephrologists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Otrakji works at Nephrology Services Medical Group of Nj in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology Services Medical Group of Nj
    721 N Beers St Ste 1F, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 888-9100
    The Sleepcare Center At Bayshore
    668 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertension
Hyperkalemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertension

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr. Otrakji is a most caring and very smart doctor. My son and my husband are patients. He calls to check on them while we are going through a hard time. He was there for our family and you cannot forget that when you are having a difficult time. His office girls Heather and Ann are very caring too. This is something you don't see. Many offices put you on hold or are very rude and make you feel like they are doing you a favor. Everyone there has been so careful around Covid. If it is a safe time you can come to the office to see doctor and if Covid is going around he protects you and does Telemedicine. They are on top of that so you feel safe. You are not just a number this office is very caring. They try their best and this is so comforting. I am grateful to doctor because we are not worried going to see Dr. Otrakji because he answers our questions and takes his time with us. Very lucky to know a nurse who recommended him to us.
    — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154380996
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otrakji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otrakji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otrakji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otrakji works at Nephrology Services Medical Group of Nj in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Otrakji’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Otrakji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otrakji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otrakji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otrakji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

