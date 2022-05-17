Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otrakji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD
Dr. Jean Otrakji, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Nephrology Services Medical Group of Nj721 N Beers St Ste 1F, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 888-9100
The Sleepcare Center At Bayshore668 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-6676
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Otrakji is a most caring and very smart doctor. My son and my husband are patients. He calls to check on them while we are going through a hard time. He was there for our family and you cannot forget that when you are having a difficult time. His office girls Heather and Ann are very caring too. This is something you don't see. Many offices put you on hold or are very rude and make you feel like they are doing you a favor. Everyone there has been so careful around Covid. If it is a safe time you can come to the office to see doctor and if Covid is going around he protects you and does Telemedicine. They are on top of that so you feel safe. You are not just a number this office is very caring. They try their best and this is so comforting. I am grateful to doctor because we are not worried going to see Dr. Otrakji because he answers our questions and takes his time with us. Very lucky to know a nurse who recommended him to us.
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Otrakji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otrakji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Otrakji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otrakji.
