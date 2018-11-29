Overview

Dr. Jean Nelson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nelson works at Synthesis Med Specialties in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.