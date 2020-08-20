Overview

Dr. Jean Monice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Haiti U, West Indies.



Dr. Monice works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.