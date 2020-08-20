See All Pediatricians in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Jean Monice, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Monice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Haiti U, West Indies.

Dr. Monice works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Foundcare Health Center
    2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 433-0206
  2. 2
    1825 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 433-0206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2020
    I would definitely recommend Dr monice and his office employees to a family member or friend he is awesome and he has been since day one he's never left us hanging on any questions or concerns that we've ever had he's always tried to answer everything to the best of his knowledge if we've had to call in he always answered he's treated all of my children since they were born we love him my kids trust him never are they scared when they have to go and see him a kid normally are thinking they're going to have shots or whatnot lol but yes I have nothing bad to say about Dr monice he is very very committed so what he does very understanding one of the best doctors around he definitely chose the right way to go when he chose to be a pediatrician Thank you Dr Jean monice for all that you do for the Rosado family
    Suzanne Rosado — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jean Monice, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1851477343
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • State U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Haiti U, West Indies
