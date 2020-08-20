Dr. Jean Monice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Monice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Monice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Haiti U, West Indies.
Dr. Monice works at
Locations
Foundcare Health Center2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 433-0206
- 2 1825 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 433-0206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monice?
I would definitely recommend Dr monice and his office employees to a family member or friend he is awesome and he has been since day one he's never left us hanging on any questions or concerns that we've ever had he's always tried to answer everything to the best of his knowledge if we've had to call in he always answered he's treated all of my children since they were born we love him my kids trust him never are they scared when they have to go and see him a kid normally are thinking they're going to have shots or whatnot lol but yes I have nothing bad to say about Dr monice he is very very committed so what he does very understanding one of the best doctors around he definitely chose the right way to go when he chose to be a pediatrician Thank you Dr Jean monice for all that you do for the Rosado family
About Dr. Jean Monice, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1851477343
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- State U Hosp
- Haiti U, West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monice works at
Dr. Monice speaks Creole.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monice.
