Dr. Jean Molinary, DO
Dr. Jean Molinary, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med, Philadelphia Pa and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Sadeka Shahani MD625 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Been seeing her for four years. Great dr and very informative. Could not be better . I highly recommend he.
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Allegheny Gen Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Shenango Vly Osteo Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med, Philadelphia Pa
- Internal Medicine
