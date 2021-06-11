Dr. Jean McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean McDonough, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean McDonough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely he is a great dr. He listens, its caring and concerned about the patient. I had an ectopic pregnancy and he was there the whole time. And the nursers are really good they get worried and help u every step of the way. I assure you that he is one of the best here in Augusta!
About Dr. Jean McDonough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1902900624
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDonough using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonough speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.