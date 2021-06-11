Overview

Dr. Jean McDonough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. McDonough works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

