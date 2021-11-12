Dr. Jean McClintock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClintock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean McClintock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean McClintock, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. McClintock works at
Dermatology Southeast14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 512-1899
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the best doctors I have seen! I now have my entire family seeing her. She is a true patient advocate who gives top notch care. I wouldn’t go to anyone else.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134167687
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. McClintock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClintock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClintock works at
Dr. McClintock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClintock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.