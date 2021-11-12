See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Jean McClintock, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jean McClintock, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. McClintock works at Dermatology Southeast in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Southeast
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 512-1899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2021
    One of the best doctors I have seen! I now have my entire family seeing her. She is a true patient advocate who gives top notch care. I wouldn’t go to anyone else.
    Joanna Purcell — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jean McClintock, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1134167687
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    University of Illinois College of Medicine
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean McClintock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClintock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClintock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClintock works at Dermatology Southeast in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. McClintock’s profile.

    Dr. McClintock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClintock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

