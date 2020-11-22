Overview

Dr. Jean Marie Houghton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Houghton works at UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.