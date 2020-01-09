Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Langley works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 280, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 459-8824
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is outstanding. Has a fantastic bedside manner kind & understanding. Dr Langley is so reassuring when performing her exam on a “broken nose”.
About Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Langley works at
Dr. Langley has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.