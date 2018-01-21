See All Pediatricians in Roseland, NJ
Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD

Pediatrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseland, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Makhlouf works at Roseland Pediatrics in Roseland, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roseland Surgi-Center
    556 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 202, Roseland, NJ 07068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 21, 2018
Dr. Makhlouf has always been professional and compassionate in all interactions regarding my daughters. Whether as a new Mom with my firstborn with plenty of questions and concerns, or as my daughters were older, Dr. Makhlouf has always taken the time to answer all questions and concerns and taken excellent care of my children. Even when we moved out of the area I traveled a full hour to keep Dr. Makhlouf as their doctor- from newborn through adolescence. I highly recommend Dr. Makhlouf.
— Jan 21, 2018
About Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881795912
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • SLCH
Internship
Medical Education
  • SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhlouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Makhlouf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Makhlouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Makhlouf works at Roseland Pediatrics in Roseland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Makhlouf’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhlouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhlouf.

