Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean Makhlouf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseland, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Roseland Surgi-Center556 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 202, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (973) 520-7256
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Makhlouf has always been professional and compassionate in all interactions regarding my daughters. Whether as a new Mom with my firstborn with plenty of questions and concerns, or as my daughters were older, Dr. Makhlouf has always taken the time to answer all questions and concerns and taken excellent care of my children. Even when we moved out of the area I traveled a full hour to keep Dr. Makhlouf as their doctor- from newborn through adolescence. I highly recommend Dr. Makhlouf.
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1881795912
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- SLCH
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Makhlouf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Makhlouf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Makhlouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhlouf speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhlouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhlouf.
