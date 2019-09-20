Overview

Dr. Jean-Louis Salinas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Catholic Medical Center Hazelden Physician-In-The Residence In Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Assessment and Rehabilitation Training Program



Dr. Salinas works at Union Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.