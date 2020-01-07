Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South10507 E 91st St Ste 450, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabriel was prompt, thorough and kind.
About Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabriel speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
