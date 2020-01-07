See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Gabriel works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South
    10507 E 91st St Ste 450, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 307-3170
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release

Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Tendon Repair
Humerus Fracture
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Wrist Fusion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2020
    Dr. Gabriel was prompt, thorough and kind.
    — Jan 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD
    About Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730120155
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gabriel’s profile.

    Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

