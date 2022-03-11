Dr. Jean Linder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Linder, MD
Dr. Jean Linder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Lqmg1221 E Spruce Ave # A, Fresno, CA 93720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My visit with Dr. Linder was to review some health and medication changes with her plus I needed her advice on health issues regarding an upcoming trip to a 3rd world country. Dr. Linder patiently reviewed my med changes and she helped me figure out what I needed to do to stay healthy during my trip. Dr. Linder is honest, smart, and always warm & friendly. She takes great care of me and she’s my favorite doctor of all time!
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962498428
Education & Certifications
- Comm Med Center University Med Ct
- Valley Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Linder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Linder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linder works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.