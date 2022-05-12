Overview

Dr. Jean Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.