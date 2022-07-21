Dr. Jean Leconte, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leconte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Leconte, DDS
Dr. Jean Leconte, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Prairie Ridge Dental Care10288 77th St Ste 300, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 254-3409
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My cavities took a very short amount of time to do. In fact I thought he still had another one to fix and he said he was done! Dr Leconte and all of the staff are very knowledgeable, professional and courteous. I had zero pain and he was very concerned to make sure I was not in pain
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- State University Of New York
Dr. Leconte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leconte accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Leconte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leconte.
