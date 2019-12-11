Dr. Kunin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Kunin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Kunin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 N Emerson St Ste 103, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 860-0535
-
2
Jean Kunin MD PC4495 Hale Pkwy Ste 303, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 506-3146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Let me start by agreeing that Dr. Kunin may not be for every one but I have been with her since 2007 and she has seen me through some of the darkest moments of my life. Dr. Kunin is a medical doctor and not a hippy dippy feel good therapist, she is there to help you with a medical, life threatening illness and not to sit in a chair and make you feel pampered. If that is what you want..... pull up your big boy pants and look elsewhere. Dr. Kunin took me from a over medicated anxiety ridden mess to a high functioning adult. She knows me, my kids, extended family and just about everything else. She let's me call her if I can't make it face to face (perks of being a long time patient) and communicate via text for convenience. Dr. Kunin is a medical doctor and acts like a medical doctor, one without a huge support staff to take notes and look up all your information for her. Decided what you want before you look for a provider, medical Dr. or a feel good friend.
About Dr. Jean Kunin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952407223
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
