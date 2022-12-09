See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Humble, TX
Overview

Dr. Jean Knapps, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Knapps works at Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble
    18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 550, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4042
  2. 2
    Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-3, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4043
  3. 3
    Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Woodlands
    17189 I-45 Medical Ofc Bldg 2 Ste 275, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Excellent physician, very caring and knowledgeable
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Knapps, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1851559728
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    • Mount Sinai Hospital - New York
    • Universidad Nacional De Asuncion
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Knapps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knapps has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

