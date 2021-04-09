Dr. Jean Keamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Keamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Keamy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.
Locations
Keamy Eye & Laser Centre LLC24 Lyman St Ste 130, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 836-8733
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Jean Keamy and staff was a perfect 10?? (This coming from a consummate critic) Recently, Dr. Keamy removed a cataract from both eyes and corrected my vision. The minute I walked into the Westborough office I knew I had come to the right place! Dr. Keamy’s staff is amazing! They are warm and friendly yet extremely professional ... I never felt rushed and the office is organized with follow thru rarely seen these days. Dr. Keamy is real ... no pretenses or airs. She thoroughly explained the procedure and options so I could make a good decision ... one that worked best for me. And - Dr. Keamy personally called me from her home after each surgery to see how I was doing!! How many doctors care that You can feel confident that Dr. Keamy is the right person to trust with your vision.
About Dr. Jean Keamy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144250564
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Princeton U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keamy has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
