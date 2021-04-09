See All Ophthalmologists in Westborough, MA
Dr. Jean Keamy, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Keamy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Keamy works at Keamy Eye & Laser Center in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keamy Eye & Laser Centre LLC
    24 Lyman St Ste 130, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 836-8733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Stye
Dry Eyes
Herpetic Keratitis
Stye
Dry Eyes

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 09, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Jean Keamy and staff was a perfect 10?? (This coming from a consummate critic) Recently, Dr. Keamy removed a cataract from both eyes and corrected my vision. The minute I walked into the Westborough office I knew I had come to the right place! Dr. Keamy’s staff is amazing! They are warm and friendly yet extremely professional ... I never felt rushed and the office is organized with follow thru rarely seen these days. Dr. Keamy is real ... no pretenses or airs. She thoroughly explained the procedure and options so I could make a good decision ... one that worked best for me. And - Dr. Keamy personally called me from her home after each surgery to see how I was doing!! How many doctors care that You can feel confident that Dr. Keamy is the right person to trust with your vision.
    Diane Jacobs — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jean Keamy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144250564
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Princeton U
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Keamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keamy works at Keamy Eye & Laser Center in Westborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Keamy’s profile.

    Dr. Keamy has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

