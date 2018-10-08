Dr. Jean Kassem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Kassem, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Kassem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls University - Heidelberg Germany and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kassem works at
Locations
-
1
Cascadia Eye - Mount Vernon2100 Little Mountain Ln, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 424-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassem?
This guy is a fine, even great doctor. He is personable, responsive and encouraging. I had eyelid surgery and a brow lift to improve my vision. The surgery was perfect with a quick recovery. My only recommendation to Dr Jean Kassem (male) is to tell your patients how much it is going to itch while healing. I have the belief that he is unusually skilled. The wait times were not good, but when he has you he spends the time on you you need. Jack Newton . Lynden WA
About Dr. Jean Kassem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1588844294
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Medicine
- Maryland General Hospital
- Ruprecht-Karls University - Heidelberg Germany
- Barry Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassem works at
Dr. Kassem has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Paralytic Strabismus and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassem speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.