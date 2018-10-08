Overview

Dr. Jean Kassem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls University - Heidelberg Germany and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kassem works at Cascadia Eye in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Paralytic Strabismus and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.