Dr. Jean Joseph-Vanderpool, MD
Dr. Jean Joseph-Vanderpool, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Early Bird Pediatric Therapy Clinic Inc.1514 N Zaragoza Rd Ste B4, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-3500
Sunwest Behavioral Associates PA6028 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 544-3500
- 3 5000 Doniphan Dr Ste 107, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 500-5002
Amanecer Psychological Services1219 Barranca Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 779-5600
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Vanderpool has been wonderful to me when I was at my worst. He was very respectful, courteous and caring. His office is a nightmare though and I have made many complaints. If it wasn't for him I would not come to Atlantis. However, I don't want to switch Drs.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.