Dr. Jean Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Joseph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-2100
Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
- 3 2400 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had any urologist procedures until recently, but I just had a cystoscopy, and a 12-point prostate snip for enlarged prostate/high PSA, one right after the other with Dr. Joseph. Needless to say, I was nervous after hearing from others about these invasive procedures. What a surprise how easy it was with Dr. Joseph…he did an amazing job. No pain, only a little discomfort. Both procedures were over in just minutes. I was on my feet and going home right after that, with no after effects. He gave me a phone call one week later with the results. He is a good guy, I highly recommend Dr. Joseph, his P.A. Katie, and support staff.
About Dr. Jean Joseph, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164461448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
