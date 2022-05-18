See All General Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Jaffke works at Jean Jaffke M.d. PC in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jean Jaffke M.d. PC
    46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 325, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 662-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 18, 2022
    Confident and very nice! I am in good hands.
    Craig Stokes — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164420014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffke has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

