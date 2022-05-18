Overview

Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Jaffke works at Jean Jaffke M.d. PC in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.