Overview

Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rajter works at Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.