Dr. Jean-Jacques Kassis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Jacques Kassis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jean-Jacques Kassis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kassis works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Va Healthcare System1201 NW 16th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 575-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassis?
Very nice to talk to and easy to discuss your issues with...he actually pays attention to you! Very professional and would recommend him to anyone with foot issues.
About Dr. Jean-Jacques Kassis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1447408836
Education & Certifications
- Veteran's Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassis works at
Dr. Kassis speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.