Dr. Jean-Jacques Abitbol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Jacques Abitbol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
Michael S Kipper MD Inc5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 874-2306
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abitbol was my surgeon in a herniated disk problem and did an excellent job. He is very reliable and patient committed. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jean-Jacques Abitbol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245281856
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abitbol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abitbol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abitbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abitbol has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abitbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Abitbol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abitbol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abitbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abitbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.