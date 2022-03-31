Dr. Jean Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Holt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
Dietz Mclean Optical300 W Bitters Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 964-5500
North Central Ophthalmology P.A.19292 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-4747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holt has been my ophthalmologist for 22 years. She is absolutely the very best eye surgeon I have ever had. I have diabetes, heart disease, and Multiple Sclerosis. Obviously not an easy patient to work with. No matter when I call, Dr. Holt is there for me. In late 1999, I had temporary blindness in one eye. I called Dr. Holt in a panic. Dr. Holt told me to come in to see her immediately. I assume she saw me instead of having lunch.) After many tests and treatments that day, Dr. Holt sent me home. From that day until my sight returned, Dr. Holt literally saw me every other day. I thought I was losing my sight forever, but Dr. Holt held my hand and assured me that my sight would return. She was right, thank G_d. I've been seeing Dr. Holt twice a year ever since then, and whenever necessary, more often. My husband is now her patient as well. As for Dr. Holt's staff, they have always been kind, courteous, and smiling, just like Dr. Holt herself.
About Dr. Jean Holt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952363848
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
