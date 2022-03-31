See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jean Holt, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean Holt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.

Dr. Holt works at Dietz Mclean Optical in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dietz Mclean Optical
    300 W Bitters Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 964-5500
    North Central Ophthalmology P.A.
    19292 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 494-4747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Holt has been my ophthalmologist for 22 years. She is absolutely the very best eye surgeon I have ever had. I have diabetes, heart disease, and Multiple Sclerosis. Obviously not an easy patient to work with. No matter when I call, Dr. Holt is there for me. In late 1999, I had temporary blindness in one eye. I called Dr. Holt in a panic. Dr. Holt told me to come in to see her immediately. I assume she saw me instead of having lunch.) After many tests and treatments that day, Dr. Holt sent me home. From that day until my sight returned, Dr. Holt literally saw me every other day. I thought I was losing my sight forever, but Dr. Holt held my hand and assured me that my sight would return. She was right, thank G_d. I've been seeing Dr. Holt twice a year ever since then, and whenever necessary, more often. My husband is now her patient as well. As for Dr. Holt's staff, they have always been kind, courteous, and smiling, just like Dr. Holt herself.
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jean Holt, MD?
    About Dr. Jean Holt, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holt works at Dietz Mclean Optical in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Holt’s profile.

    Dr. Holt has seen patients for Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

