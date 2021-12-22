Dr. Jean Holewinski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holewinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Holewinski, DPM
Dr. Jean Holewinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Marie L. Williams Dpm Pllc21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 201, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-9232
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It is undeniable that Dr. Holewinski is a wonderful physician. She is smart, caring, informative and she has a fantastic demeanor. Both in the office and in the operating room, she always made me feel as if she truly cares. Some doctors have a tendency to treat their patients merely as an appointment or just another number, but Dr. Holewinski has always treated me as an individual, a patient and someone who she truly wants to help. Her entire office is also fantastic, from scheduling and check in to billing, every person you interact with is kind, respectful and they always have a smile. I am fortunate to have been recommended to her and others would be fortunate to take my recommendation of her.
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1962594283
Dr. Holewinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holewinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holewinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holewinski has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holewinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holewinski speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holewinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holewinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holewinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holewinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.