Dr. Jean Henry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As always I felt as though I was the only patient she was seeing today. She looks me in the eye when we speak & asks open ended questions that really show me I’m worth her time!! LOVE her!
About Dr. Jean Henry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
