Overview

Dr. Jean Henry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Endocrine Associates CT in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.