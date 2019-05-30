Overview

Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Gillon works at Jean W Gillon in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.