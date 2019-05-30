See All Vascular Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Gillon works at Jean W Gillon in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jean W Gillon
    2900 Whipple Ave Ste 200, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 30, 2019
    Several years ago my family physician referred me to Dr. Gillon for a case of varicosities in my legs. They were uncomfortable, true, but like most guys I simply resigned myself to the fact, and wasn't particularly concerned about them. That was dumb. Thankfully, Dr. Gillon educated me about the danger that varicosities can pose over time (to the point of disability), and also explained simply and clearly the procedure that's used to correct them (which is remarkably quick and almost painless). After having the procedure, I could hardly believe how much better my legs felt. Dr. Gillon is one of those rare physicians who can reassure patients with their very presence. Her handling of the actual procedure was beyond reproach, and she did everything possible to address all of my concerns, beforehand and afterward. Her office staff is remarkable: efficient, courteous and knowledgeable. I came away from the experience genuinely grateful that I had been referred to her.
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1265591515
    • University CA
    • Rhode Island Hospital Brown University
    • Stanford U Sch Med
    • Brown Medical School
    • Uc Berkeley 1972
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillon works at Jean W Gillon in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gillon’s profile.

    Dr. Gillon has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

