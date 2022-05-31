Dr. Jean George, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean George, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jean George, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Dental Care at Quail Hollow28385 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 725-8959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Listens and only do what’s necessary
About Dr. Jean George, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326608589
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
