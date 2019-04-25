Dr. Jean Font, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Font is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Font, MD
Dr. Jean Font, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of New Mexico Health Science Center
Mental Health Connection Inc8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 312, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 485-7881
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm very happy with his knowledge and his concern
- 1316135320
- University of New Mexico Health Science Center
- Otolaryngology Residency Training
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Font has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Font accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Font has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Font has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Font on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Font. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Font.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Font, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Font appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.