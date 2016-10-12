Overview

Dr. Jean Fils, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina.



Dr. Fils works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.