Dr. Jean Fils, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean Fils, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina.
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is a very intelligent doctor and spends the time to listen and give you the best information.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cree
- 1063570414
- Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina
Dr. Fils has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fils speaks Cree.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fils.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.