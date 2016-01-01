Dr. Jean Fechheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fechheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Fechheimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Fechheimer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Fechheimer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harvard University Health Services Pharmacy75 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 495-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fechheimer?
About Dr. Jean Fechheimer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225001670
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fechheimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fechheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fechheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fechheimer works at
Dr. Fechheimer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fechheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fechheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fechheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fechheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fechheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.