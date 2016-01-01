Overview

Dr. Jean Fechheimer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Fechheimer works at Harvard University Health Services in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.